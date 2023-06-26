Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $80,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.7% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $518.32. The stock had a trading volume of 132,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

