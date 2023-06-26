Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.68 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $228.76 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000880 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,187,214,874 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

