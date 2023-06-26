THORChain (RUNE) 1-Day Volume Hits $30.20 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $339.32 million and $30.20 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,077,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,764,471 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

