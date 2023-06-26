Threshold (T) Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $234.92 million and approximately $64.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02390803 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $62,182,960.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

