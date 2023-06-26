TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.40

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$28.40 and last traded at C$28.49, with a volume of 87619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

TMX Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$124.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$131.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.06. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of C$299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$291.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

