TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Increased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 201,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.48. 346,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,165. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.