Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,571,000 after buying an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $218.70 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

