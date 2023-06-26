TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $834.71.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $850.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $858.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $731.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

