Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.30. 5,215,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 20,181,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RIG. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.