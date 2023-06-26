Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.78. 16,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 208,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.51.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
