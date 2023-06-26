Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 681 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.45. 28,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,101. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

