Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,367 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $3,049,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.77. 85,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $178.05.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

