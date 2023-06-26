Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 3,165 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $34,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 317.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. 19,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

