Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345,521 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0581 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

