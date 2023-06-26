Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,470,000 after acquiring an additional 57,744 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $182.28. 53,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,089. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

