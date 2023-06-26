Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 2,014 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

