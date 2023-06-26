Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $45,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $936,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 884,388 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

