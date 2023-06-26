Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 3,686 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 10.34% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,576,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after buying an additional 163,619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA ISWN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.