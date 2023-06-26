Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 255,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,078. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

