Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.31.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,818 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

