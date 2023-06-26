TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $11.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

TPVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $398.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Rating

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.