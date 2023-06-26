Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Buys 24,448 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 615.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the quarter. Digi International makes up 1.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Digi International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DGII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

