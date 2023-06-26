Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.88. 804,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,352. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The firm has a market cap of $303.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

