Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises 2.5% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,373,000 after buying an additional 221,925 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 212,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

