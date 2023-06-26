Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,939. The stock has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

