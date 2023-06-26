Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.70. The company had a trading volume of 165,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day moving average of $201.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

