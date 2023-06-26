uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.88.

uniQure stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. uniQure has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $544.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,808 shares of company stock valued at $128,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

