United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $8.46

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.07. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 302,433 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.453 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $81,057,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 123.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,288,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

