United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 4.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:URI traded up $11.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $416.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,966. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.39 and a one year high of $481.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.30 and its 200-day moving average is $389.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

