Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

URG opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $267.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

