Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Ur-Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
URG opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $267.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
