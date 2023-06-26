Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

LON SHED opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £536.17 million, a PE ratio of 334.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.88. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.37).

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2,352.94%.

Insider Transactions at Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Nigel Rich acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,677.54). Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

