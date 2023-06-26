Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance
LON SHED opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £536.17 million, a PE ratio of 334.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.88. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.37).
Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2,352.94%.
Insider Transactions at Urban Logistics REIT
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
