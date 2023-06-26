Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.46.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

