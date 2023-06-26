Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLMTY stock opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.52. Valmet Oyj has a 52-week low of C$27.00 and a 52-week high of C$32.62.

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

