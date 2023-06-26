Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
VLMTY stock opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.52. Valmet Oyj has a 52-week low of C$27.00 and a 52-week high of C$32.62.
About Valmet Oyj
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Valmet Oyj
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.