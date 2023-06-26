Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $108.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.18.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

