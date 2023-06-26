Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $144.65. 131,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.