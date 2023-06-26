Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Stone Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stone Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 10.5% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. 116,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,478. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

