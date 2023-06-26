Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,252 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,189,527. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

