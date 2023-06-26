Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

