Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.67 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.