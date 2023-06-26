Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,425 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 17.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 227,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

