Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

