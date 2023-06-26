Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 519,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.85. 530,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,014. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.