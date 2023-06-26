Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Raised by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $190.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

