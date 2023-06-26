Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First Financial Corp IN’s 2nd Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

