Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,595,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,655,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,540,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $142.19 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.