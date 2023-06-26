Verasity Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $54.93 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000609 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

