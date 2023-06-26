Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.04 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $55.04 million and $7.77 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

