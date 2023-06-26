Veritas Investment Research Analysts Give Saputo (TSE:SAP) a C$31.00 Price Target

Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price objective on Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Price Performance

TSE:SAP opened at C$29.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.79. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.8356412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.