Veritas Investment Research Analysts Give Saputo (TSE:SAP) a C$31.00 Price Target

Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price objective on Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.75.
Saputo Price Performance
TSE:SAP opened at C$29.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.79. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.41.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.