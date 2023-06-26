Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.07, but opened at $54.62. Vicor shares last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 138,984 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Vicor Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vicor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.