ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.18.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of VRAY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. ViewRay has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. On average, analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 3,537.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 431,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 1,036,445 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 55.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

